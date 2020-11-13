Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in ResMed by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $212.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.