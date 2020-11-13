Raymond James Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $44.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCAT. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.56. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $3,958,806.96. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,238.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,594 shares of company stock valued at $17,104,781. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 380,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 35.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 279,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

