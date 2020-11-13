Raymond James Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $60.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $55.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

