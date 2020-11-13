Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.