Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Relx were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

