ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $148.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

