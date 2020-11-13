Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Down to $10.90

Shares of Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $10.50. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,099,601 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold plc (RNO.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.52.

Renold plc (RNO.L) Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

