Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.20% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after buying an additional 125,086 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCII shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of RCII opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

