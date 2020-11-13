Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Waste Management (WM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Waste Management (NYSE: WM):

11/4/2020 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,329,000 after acquiring an additional 298,228 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

