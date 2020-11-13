Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $11.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

