Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Retail Properties of America from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Retail Properties of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after buying an additional 4,915,028 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.