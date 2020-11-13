Reviewing Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) & Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) and Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyline Champion has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Skyline Champion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Skyline Champion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cavco Industries and Skyline Champion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Skyline Champion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cavco Industries presently has a consensus price target of $214.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Cavco Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Skyline Champion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavco Industries and Skyline Champion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $1.06 billion 1.68 $75.07 million $8.10 23.92 Skyline Champion $1.37 billion 1.16 $58.16 million $1.15 24.38

Cavco Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skyline Champion. Cavco Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyline Champion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and Skyline Champion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 6.20% 10.48% 7.79% Skyline Champion 4.14% 11.90% 7.40%

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Skyline Champion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands. It also builds park model RVs; vacation cabins; and systems-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, such as single and multi-module ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two and three story homes and multi-family units primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Further, it provides conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail sales centers, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 39 retail centers in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, Texas. The company also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 42 states and Canada; and through planned community operators and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

