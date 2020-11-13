Reviewing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) & Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, suggesting that its stock price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rock Ridge Resources has a beta of 6.81, suggesting that its stock price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Rock Ridge Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.03 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.32 Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rock Ridge Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gulfport Energy and Rock Ridge Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 5 2 1 0 1.50 Rock Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.35, suggesting a potential upside of 921.74%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Rock Ridge Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Rock Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83% Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Rock Ridge Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Rock Ridge Resources Company Profile

Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. engages in the oil and gas factoring activities. The company is also involved in the investment, exploration, and production of oil and gas; and provision of alcohol-drug treatment services. In addition, it engages in the commercial and residential real estate investment and development activities. The company was formerly known as Green Star Energies, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. in December 2011. Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Lake Arrowhead, California.

