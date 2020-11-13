Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) and Its Rivals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: NBY) is one of 762 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -98.23% -797.53% -74.38% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,227.95% -171.81% -30.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $6.60 million -$9.65 million -1.35 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.19

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7457 20263 38235 1544 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.39%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals competitors beat NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market. It also develops auriclosene, a synthetic molecule for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop auriclosene for veterinary markets for companion animals. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

