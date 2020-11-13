Reviewing Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) and Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) and Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Planet Green alerts:

0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Planet Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Planet Green and Barfresh Food Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green $4.11 million 5.21 $2.95 million N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group $4.31 million 7.96 -$5.59 million ($0.04) -5.75

Planet Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barfresh Food Group.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Green and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70% Barfresh Food Group -123.01% -147.78% -65.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Planet Green and Barfresh Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Barfresh Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Planet Green beats Barfresh Food Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.