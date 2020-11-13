Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Shares Gap Down to $369.00

Shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $369.00, but opened at $340.00. Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 163,800 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92.

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 21.30 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) by GBX (9) (($0.12)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ricardo plc will post 5863.0002001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) news, insider Patricia Ryan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86), for a total transaction of £3,321.96 ($4,340.16).

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments. The Technical Consulting segment engages in the provision of engineering program and technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for automotive, off-highway and commercial vehicles, rail, energy and environment, defense, and strategy businesses.

