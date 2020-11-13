Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,646 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $43,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after buying an additional 387,237 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $13,064,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.