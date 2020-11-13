Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after purchasing an additional 387,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.