Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

RBA stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $867,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,294,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

