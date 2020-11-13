Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) (LON:RSE) Shares Gap Down to $275.50

Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) (LON:RSE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $275.50, but opened at $265.00. Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) shares last traded at $272.00, with a volume of 18,255 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

In other news, insider David M. Leuschen acquired 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,734.36 ($16,637.52).

Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) Company Profile (LON:RSE)

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

