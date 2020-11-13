Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Director Sells C$27,260.00 in Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Director Christian. A. Marti sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$27,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,740.

Shares of CVE:RBX opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Robex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

