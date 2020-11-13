Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

