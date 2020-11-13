Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $46.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist dropped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of LYFT opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

