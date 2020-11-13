Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 285.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

