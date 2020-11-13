Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDS-A. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

RDS-A opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

