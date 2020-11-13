Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 11,266 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enel Américas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

ENIA opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

