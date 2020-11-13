Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after buying an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after buying an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Autohome by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Autohome by 23.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Autohome by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,093,000 after purchasing an additional 820,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $101.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.