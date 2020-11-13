Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.