Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 363,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 929.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 233,024 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Acuity Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,377,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

