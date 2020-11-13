Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,077 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $113,561,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,842 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

