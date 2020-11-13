Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,455 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 566,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 470,932 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,428,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $20,916,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,305 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WH opened at $52.44 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

