Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 258,649 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

