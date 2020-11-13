Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,391,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $7,940,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTO. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

