Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,247 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

