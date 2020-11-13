Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,758 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $42.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

