Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $272,000 Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIP. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

