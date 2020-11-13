Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $422,000 Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,849 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. Mizuho decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NYSE:HFC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.