Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $518,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,207 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,073,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 833,119 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,243,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

