Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $911,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,138 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Old Republic International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 701,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

ORI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

