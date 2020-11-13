Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $156,000 in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 262.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BEST by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 1,114,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BEST by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 350,716 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BEST by 6,236.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

BEST stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

