Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $162.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

