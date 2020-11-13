Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,419 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 90.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

CBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

