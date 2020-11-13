Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $71,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.