Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 708,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.76 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,126.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $29,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.