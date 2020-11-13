Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 244,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

TOL stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,366,792. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

