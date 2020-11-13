Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,820 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in News by 143.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.