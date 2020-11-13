Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,031 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

