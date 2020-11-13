Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,463 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,463 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

