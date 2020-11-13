Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,818 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,886,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after acquiring an additional 563,897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after acquiring an additional 467,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 416,710 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

