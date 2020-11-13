Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,004 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

AGR stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.